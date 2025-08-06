Lech Poznan host Crvena Zvezda on Wednesday evening in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie.

Both sides enter the tie in strong form, having comfortably advanced from the second qualifying round.

For Lech, this marks their fifth competitive home fixture of the season, and they come into it on the back of a four-match winning streak across all competitions.

That run includes a commanding 7-1 victory over Icelandic side Breioablik in their last European outing, completing an 8-1 aggregate triumph, the widest margin of any tie in the previous round.

It’s been a rapid turnaround for the Polish side, who began their campaign with defeats in the Polish Super Cup and Ekstraklasa.

However, since then, they have bounced back with consecutive league wins and two confident Champions League performances, boosting belief that they could reach the group stage of Europe’s top competition for the first time.

Their Serbian visitors arrive in similarly ruthless form.

Reigning SuperLiga champions Crvena Zvezda, known across Europe as Red Star Belgrade have won all four of their competitive matches so far this season, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two.

After a narrow 1-0 win away to Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps in the previous round, Red Star dismantled the same opposition 5-1 in the return leg in Belgrade.

Domestically, Red Star kicked off their title defence with emphatic wins over Javor (4-0) and OFK Beograd (7-1), before opting to postpone their most recent league fixture to fully focus on their trip to Poland.

A return to the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season is the clear target, especially after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign that saw them lose six of eight games in the main competition.