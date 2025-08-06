Fresh from their summer tour of Asia, Arsenal return home to face Villarreal in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium as the countdown to the 2025/26 Premier League season continues.

How to Watch : Arsenal vs Villareal will be available for viewing live through the Officla Arsenal TV website or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is at 18:00PM BST on August 6th, Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side enjoyed a mixed tour in the Far East, securing victories over AC Milan (1-0) and Newcastle United (3-2) before narrowly losing the first ever North London derby played outside the UK — a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Now, the Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways in front of their home fans.

Following last season’s second place finish in the Premier League, Arsenal enter the new campaign with increased confidence.

Despite a strong domestic run, silverware eluded them.

The Gunners exited both domestic cups early and fell at the semifinal stage of the UEFA Champions League, losing to eventual finalists PSG over two legs.

This latest fixture against Villarreal offers another chance for Arteta to fine tune his squad ahead of the season opener away at Manchester United.

It may also mark the home debut of summer signing Viktor Gyökeres, while fellow newcomer Noni Madueke could feature in an Arsenal shirt for the first time.

The Spanish visitors bring familiar faces with them.

Former Arsenal players Nicolas Pepe and Denis Suarez are expected to return to the Emirates as part of a Villarreal side packed with experience, including several ex Premier League names.

After Villarreal, Arsenal will turn their attention to the Emirates Cup clash with Athletic Bilbao, their final outing before the new league campaign kicks off.