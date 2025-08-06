Premier League club Arsenal will be facing La Liga side Villarreal in a pre season friendly encounter, the Emirates Cup match, at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Where to watch: The match will not be available for viewing live on UK television. Fans will be able to view the live stream of the fixture on the official website and app of Arsenal or go in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 6:00 pm BST on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr’s long range strike put a stopper to Arsenal’s three match winning streak, achieved , in order, against Watford, AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Against Milan, the Gunners lost a penalty shootout after they won 1-0 in regular time.

Mikel Arteta’s men will now be looking to register a win against Villarreal at home as a way of finishing the pre season on a high. A win would certainly provide a satisfying end to a pre-season in which the London club managed to secure the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres.

After the Emirates Cup match against Villarreal, the Gunners will go on to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their first match of the 2025-26 Premier League, starting in mid August.

Villarreal have had a dismal pre season campaign: the club from Spain have not managed to win any of their fixtures, suffering a loss against Sporting Lisbon and registering draws against Basel, St. Gallen and Leeds United.

The match against Genoa was cancelled.

Boss Marcelino will definitely be aiming towards a victory before they go on to face Aston Villa in their final pre season fixture.

They will then face Real Oviedo in their first game of 2025-26 La Liga.

Victories in the remaining two fixtures would surely act as morale boosters for a season in which the Yellow Submarines will play Champions League football for the first time since the 2021-22 season