Robin van Persie is set to begin his first full season as Feyenoord head coach with a high profile UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie against Fenerbahce, a club he once played for during his illustrious career.

Feyenoord, who reached the Round of 16 in last season’s competition before falling to eventual finalists Inter Milan, are hoping to return to the group stage after narrowly securing qualification through a late season Eredivisie surge.

Van Persie’s impact was immediate after replacing Arne Slot, who left for Liverpool. Under the former striker, the Rotterdam club won eight of their final ten league matches to claw back into the top three.

Feyenoord’s preparations have been tested by the summer departures of key players David Hancko and Igor Paixao and it remains to be seen what effect the absence of those players will have.

For Fenerbahce, the Champions League has become an elusive dream.

The Turkish giants have not featured in the main draw since 2008/09, failing to progress beyond the qualifiers on eight occasions since.

Expectations are high in Istanbul, particularly under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, who enters his second season in charge after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign that saw the club finish second domestically and exit the Europa League at the hands of Rangers.

This summer, Mourinho has been backed heavily in the transfer market.

Notable signings include Milan Skriniar from PSG, Nelson Semedo, and promising English defender Archie Brown from Gent.

The loan arrival of John Duran from Al-Nassr adds further firepower, as the striker returns to European competition following impressive spells with Aston Villa.

Historically, the tie is finely poised.

Feyenoord and Fenerbahce have met four times previously, with two wins apiece. Tuesday’s meeting in Rotterdam will be their fifth encounter and promises to be a high intenstity match between two ambitious clubs aiming to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.