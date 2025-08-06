Premier League side Aston Villa will play against Serie A side AS Roma in a pre-season friendly encounter at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall, England.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on VillaTV in the United Kingdom or you can go in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The Aston Villa vs AS Roma match will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on Wednesday, 6 August 2025.

Premier League club Aston Villa and Serie A club AS Roma will be clashing against each other in a pre season friendly encounter at the Pallet Track Bescot Stadium in preparation for the forthcoming 2025-26 season.

Aston Villa are back in England after completing their tour of the United States of America with a 2-2 draw against Nashville.

The draw against the MLS side means that Villa have now won just one of the five pre season friendlies they have played up to now.

The win came against St. Louis City; the loss came in the opening two fixtures against Walsall and Hansa Rostock. Villa managed to get draws against Eintracht Frankfurt and Nashville.

Unai Emery will have his full squad at his disposal as the Lions look to finish their pre season campaign with matches against Roma, Marseille and Villarreal, despite there being rumours surrounding the exits of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Martinez.

Aston Villa will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Newcastle United.

AS Roma, led by ex-Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini, have had a tremendous pre-season campaign so far.

The Italian giants have won all four matches that they have played over the course of the summer.

The pre season was opened with a 9-0 thrashing of Serie D club UniPomezia, helped on by a hat trick by new signing Evan Ferguson.

This was followed by victories against Kaiserslautern, Cannes and Lens.

AS Roma will look to maintain their form from the last stages of the previous season and this pre season as they go on to face Aston Villa and Everton in their final two fixtures, before their league opener against Bologna.