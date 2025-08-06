French side OGC Nice will host Portuguese giants Benfica in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, August 6, with both clubs eyeing a crucial step toward securing a spot in Europe’s top tier tournament.

Nice enter the contest fresh from a strong finish to the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season, where a fourth place result earned them direct passage to this stage of the qualifiers.

How to Watch Nice v Benfica live stream

Nice vs Benfica will be available for viewing live on Arena Sport or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Nice vs Benfica match is at 20:00PM BST on August 6th, Wednesday.

You can watch Nice vs Benfica LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Under new head coach Franck Haise, the Eaglets ended their league campaign with four wins from five, including an eye catching 3-1 victory over Champions League holders Paris Saint Germain.

Today’s match will be their first competitive fixture of the season, with their preparation limited to six pre season friendlies.

Benfica arrive in France on the back of a 1-0 win over rivals Sporting CP in the Portuguese Super Cup, having also enjoyed a strong showing at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer.

There, they reached the round of 16 without losing in regulation time, including an impressive victory over Bayern Munich in the group stage.

Only eventual champions Chelsea managed to eliminate them, and even that required extra time.

The Lisbon club’s recent European record further highlights their European credentials.

The 38-time Portuguese champions have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League in three of the last four seasons and remain one of the continent’s most consistent performers.

With the second leg to follow in Lisbon, both sides will be looking to take an advantage in tonight’s first leg at Allianz Riviera.