Malmo and FC Copenhagen are set to meet at the Malmö New Stadium on Tuesday in a crunch Champions League third qualifying round clash, with the Swedish side just two games away from reaching the group stage for the first time in four years.

The Swedish hosts come into this encounter in red hot form, having won all four of their previous qualifying matches.

Malmo have benefitted from their domestic season being in full swing, with 17 rounds of the Swedish league already played.

Henrik Rydstrom’s side been particularly effective going forward, regularly finding the net in Europe this season.

Recent home form in continental competitions is a concern, with the Swedish side faiing to win six of their last eight Champions League games at home.

Copenhagen reached the Champions League round of 16 in 2023/24, where they were eventually eliminated by Manchester City.

Their European pedigree is unquestionable, with this being their 17th campaign in the competition.

They brushed past Kosovo’s Drita in the last round, but with only three domestic league games under their belt so far, it’s difficult to assess their current level.

The Danes are also dealing with the fallout of several key player departures over the summer, and their away record in the Champions League remains a weakness with just one win in their last five road games in the competition.

With Malmo well into their stride and playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the hosts may have the upper hand in the first leg of this Scandinavian showdown.