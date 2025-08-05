The opening clash of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round sees Rangers travel to the Czech Republic to take on Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday

Rangers arrive at this stage with plenty to prove after a disappointing start to the new SPL season.

Where to watch: This Champions League qualifying match will be available for viewing live on BBC Scotlandin the UK

When to watch: The kick off time of the Rangers vs Viktoria Plzen match is at 19:45PM BST on August 5th, Tuesday.

After finishing second in last season’s Scottish Premiership, 17 points behind the champions the Gers began their European campaign with an impressive 3-1 aggregate win over Panathinaikos.

Their SPL domestic league form hasn’t matched that momentum. A 1-1 home draw with Motherwell on the opening weekend was a big blow to Russell Martin’s side even this early in the season.

Viktoria Plzen, similarly finished runners up in their domestic league last term, 16 points adrift of the title.

They’ve already hit the ground running in the Czech top flight this season, with a dominant 5-1 victory over Pardubice followed by a more subdued 1-1 draw against Jablonec.

Their Champions League journey so far has shown glimpses that they mean business.

After a disappointing 0-1 loss in the first leg against Servette, Plzen roared back with a 3-1 win in the return leg.