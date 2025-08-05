Champions League qualifying continues on Tuesday at the neutral venue of the Arena Lublin in Poland, where Dynamo Kyiv will host Cypriot side Pafos.

Both sides are eyeing the next qualifying hurdle of a potentially favourable tie against either Lech Poznan or Crvena Zvezda.

Where to watch: The Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos match will be available for viewing live on Arena Sports or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos is at 19:00PM BST on August 5th, Tuesday.

You can watch Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Victory over two legs in this round would put them just one step away from the Champions League group stage and the financial windfall and prestige that comes with it.

Dynamo Kyiv began their European journey in dominant fashion, easing past Maltese side Hamrun with consecutive 3-0 wins.

Under coach Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, they’ve developed a clear identity which has translated into a decent attacking threat confidence.

Key players like Voloshyn, Vanat, and Brazhko are in good form, and Dynamo have now scored in nine of their last ten competitive matches.

Dynamo Kyiv cruised through the second qualifying round of the Champions League, brushing aside Malta’s Hamrun Spartans with a dominant 6-0 aggregate win.

Pafos pulled off a notable upset by eliminating Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate.

The tie was finely poised heading into the second leg, but Jaja’s decisive 40th-minute strike proved enough to send the Cypriots through in what was something of a shock over the two legs.