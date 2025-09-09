I’ve just seen that Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder are set to return to BBC Two for the highly anticipated second season of their travelogue series, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour.

When is Passage to India on?

The duo’s latest adventure, titled Passage to India, will premiere on Sunday, 14 September at 9pm, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from the same day.

Following the success of their first season, which saw them explore Italy and gain a crash course in art appreciation, this new chapter will take the pair further afield as they journey east. Inspired by E.M.

Forster’s classic 1924 novel, the series will see them uncover India’s rich history and traditions while facing personal and cultural challenges along the way.

According to the official synopsis, the pair will “embark on their own passage to India and discover how the country’s ancient wisdom, art and culture can challenge them both personally, intellectually and physically.”

Viewers can expect moments of discovery, laughter, and heartfelt reflection as the friends navigate one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse nations.

The BBC confirmed the renewal of Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour in October 2024, following strong ratings and critical acclaim for its debut series, which went on to win a BAFTA award earlier this year.

Speaking about the new season, Rob Rinder shared his excitement at retracing the steps of his literary hero. He said: “Following in the footsteps of my literary hero E.M. Forster and being in India gifted me the sense of being more alive – it’s been a beautiful experience.”

He added: “I still can’t believe that I had to walk barefoot through Varanasi to find spiritual enlightenment while Rylan went to a yoga class, but what I’ve taken from the art and the people here has changed my life.”

Rylan also reflected on the experience, saying: “I’m still amazed by the response we had for Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, and now that we’re BAFTA winners, I wanted to experience a culture that I really didn’t know that much about.”

He continued: “I genuinely didn’t know if I could handle it, but there’s something gorgeous about the chaos – everything is a walking, breathing piece of art. And you have to go around the cow.”

Season two of Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour: Passage to India begins on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday, 14 September, with every episode also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. This captivating new journey promises to be both eye-opening and entertaining as the duo immerse themselves in India’s beauty, complexity, and culture.