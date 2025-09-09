Question Time is set to return to BBC One for a brand new series, kicking off on Thursday, 18 September, with a powerful opening episode that tackles some of the biggest political questions facing the UK and the world.

The first show of the series will coincide with Donald Trump’s return to the UK for a state visit, as the panel and audience explore what his presidency means for Britain and its place on the global stage. With tensions running high both at home and abroad, it promises to be one of the most talked about episodes of the year.

At the heart of the debate is whether the transatlantic relationship can survive the doctrine of “America First”. Viewers can expect robust discussions on how Trump’s policies impact defence, trade, and international diplomacy, particularly as the world grapples with major flashpoints including the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The programme will also examine the role of the UK’s leadership, asking what people really think about Sir Keir Starmer’s efforts to build strong ties with the White House and navigate an ever-changing political landscape.

Fiona Bruce will be at the helm once again, guiding the conversation as audience members in London put their pressing questions directly to politicians and commentators from across the political spectrum. This direct engagement remains one of the hallmarks of the show, offering viewers a chance to hear unfiltered answers on the issues that matter most.

As the new series unfolds, Question Time will travel to towns and cities across the UK, including Bedworth, Belfast, Shrewsbury, Bishop’s Stortford, Swindon, Bradford, Sunderland, Loughborough, Watford and Paisley, with further locations to be announced. This nationwide tour aims to capture a diverse range of views and voices.

For the latest updates on upcoming episodes and venues, viewers can visit the BBC Question Time website, where full details of the programme schedule and ticket information will be made available.

With a mix of timely topics, passionate debate, and a line-up of influential guests, this new series of Question Time promises to deliver must-watch political television each week.