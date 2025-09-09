I’ve just been told that millions of prizes are ready to be claimed as McDonald’s Monopoly makes its highly anticipated return across the UK on Wednesday, September 10.

The hugely popular promotion, which has been running since 2006, gives customers the chance to win big by collecting game pieces from promotional packaging on menu favourites.

What are the McDonalds Monopoly Prizes?

This year, players will be competing for a share of over £2 million worth of prizes, making it one of the biggest giveaways McDonald’s has ever hosted.

Among the top prizes up for grabs in 2025 are £100,000 in cash, dream holidays, top-of-the-range TVs, and a wide selection of shopping vouchers.

And of course, there will be plenty of instant wins, including McDonald’s favourites like fries, McFlurries, and Big Macs.

According to McDonald’s, there’s a 1 in 4 chance of winning an instant prize, meaning millions of customers across the UK are set to walk away with everything from free meals to major rewards.

The game works just like the classic Monopoly board game, with customers collecting property sets to unlock bigger prizes.

Players can also scan codes on each game piece through the McDonald’s app, giving them extra chances to win and making it easier to keep track of their collections.

Over the years, McDonald’s Monopoly has become a firm fan favourite, drawing huge excitement each autumn. Its mix of free food and life changing prizes has made it a staple of the fast food calendar, with many customers eagerly planning their orders to boost their chances of winning.

With the 2025 edition now just days away, excitement is building as millions prepare to peel back those game pieces and see what they’ve won.

For full details on prizes, rules, and participating locations, visit the McDonald’s website or check the official McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s Monopoly officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 10, giving customers across the UK the perfect excuse to treat themselves, and maybe walk away with a prize worth shouting about.