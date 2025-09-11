Ipswich v Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Championship clash on TV and online.

The Championship returns on Friday night with Ipswich Town hosting Sheffield United at Portman Road, where both clubs will be desperate to secure their first victory of the season.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST, with the match live on Sky Sports Football and available to stream on Sky Go.

How to watch Ipswich v Sheffield United streams

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football (UK)

Live stream: Sky Go

Ipswich sit 20th in the table with three points from four matches, but their position belies performances that have often been undone by fine margins.

Kieran McKenna’s side have drawn three times and lost once, with underlying data suggesting they are closer to midtable standards than their league standing indicates.

The departure of several key players in the summer has forced McKenna to reshape his squad, but the manager remains confident his new look side can quickly find their rhythm.

Sheffield United arrive bottom of the Championship after four defeats from four, scoring only once in that run.

New boss Ruben Selles is already under pressure, with speculation over his future growing after a difficult start.

Reinforcements such as Ben Godfrey and Japhet Tanganga have strengthened the defence, while Tahith Chong has added energy in midfield, though attacking threat remains a concern.

Both clubs are winless and eager to lift early season pressure in what promises to be a tense encounter under the lights.

For McKenna and Selles alike, the result could go a long way to shaping the mood around their dugouts as September fixtures gather pace.

Key Ipswich v Sheffield Utd Stats

Ipswich come into the game without a win in five this season, drawing four, and have not celebrated victory at Portman Road since 12 January, a run stretching 11 matches.

Sheffield United’s struggles have been even starker, with five defeats from five in 2025/26 and no goals scored in their last three outings, although they have won a Championship high 39 corners at an average of nearly 10 per game.

For Ipswich, Leif Davis has registered at least one shot in every league match so far, while George Hirst leads the line with eight efforts across four appearances.

Ipswich v Sheff Utd Match Prediction

Few saw Sheffield United’s fall from grace coming, but there is every chance it will get worse before it gets better for the Blades.

Selles has struggled to stamp any sort of print on the group he inherited from Chris Wilder and five straight losses in all competitions says it all.

He oversaw a colossal overhaul in the window which may drive the upturn he requires, but this could take time, especially with a number of players away during the international break.

Ipswich are in mildly better shape with three points on the board, and they look to have more weapons in attack heading into this fixture.

I think all three points will be with the home side.