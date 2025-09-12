Find out how to watch Ipswich v Sheffield United in the Championship tonight, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

The Championship resumes on Friday night with a clash between two of the division’s promotion favourites, as Ipswich Town host Sheffield United at Portman Road.

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST, live on Sky Sports Main Event and streaming on Sky Go.

Both sides have endured frustrating starts to the 2025/26 season. Relegated Ipswich have drawn four of their five games so far, often relying on late equalisers to salvage points, including dramatic finishes against Birmingham City and Derby County.

Sheffield United’s struggles have been even greater, sitting bottom of the table without a point and with boss Ruben Selles already under pressure after five consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Few expected such a dramatic decline for the Blades, but Selles has found it difficult to impose his style on a squad rebuilt after the summer window.

A raft of signings could eventually spark improvement, yet with several players returning late from international duty, results may take time to follow.

Ipswich, by contrast, have shown more resilience, with three points on the board despite lacking a win, and look to have more attacking options.

Kieran McKenna made 11 signings during a hectic window and sanctioned 14 departures, including fan favourite Conor Chaplin’s loan to Portsmouth, a move already under scrutiny following Sammie Szmodics’ injury on international duty.

Chuba Akpom is set to feature in the number 10 role behind George Hirst, with Jadon Philogene and Kasey McAteer likely to flank the attack.

Record signing Sindre Walle Egeli may start on the bench after U21 duty with Norway, while Jens Cajuste and Azor Matusiwa should continue in midfield.

Sheffield United have at least managed to keep hold of Gustavo Hamer, but midfield has been a weak spot, leaving youngster Sydie Peck exposed.

Alex Matos could come in for Callum O’Hare to add stability, with Chiedozie Ogbene an option to start on the wing against his former club.

aphet Tanganga is expected to anchor the defence, possibly alongside Mark McGuinness or Ben Mee, while Danny Ings provides experience up front.

With their slow start, Ipswich appear marginally better prepared, while United’s overhaul has yet to settle.

Both sides are under pressure to turn corners quickly, setting up a tense contest under the lights.