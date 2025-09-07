Steelers vs Jets Odds, TV Coverage and Live Stream: Rodgers Returns to MetLife in Week 1 Showdown

The new NFL season opens with a fascinating AFC clash as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The game marks the beginning of a new era for both teams, with Aaron Rodgers now leading the Steelers under Mike Tomlin, while Justin Fields makes his Jets debut in what will be head coach Aaron Glenn’s first NFL game in charge.

How to Watch Steelers vs Jets

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Kick-off Time: 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT / 6:00 pm BST

TV Channel (US): CBS

Live Stream (US): Fubo (free trial available)

Outside the US: NFL Game Pass via DAZN

The storyline writes itself: Rodgers, who endured a turbulent stint in New York, returns to MetLife Stadium in Steelers colours, while Fields will look to make a statement against his old team.

Both quarterbacks will be desperate to deliver immediate results in their new homes.

Pittsburgh are coming off a 10-7 season that ended with frustration. After a strong start, the Steelers collapsed with four straight losses before bowing out in the Wild Card round to Baltimore, 28-14.

Mike Tomlin, however, continues his remarkable run of 18 consecutive non losing seasons, and the addition of Rodgers signals Pittsburgh’s intent to mount a serious AFC challenge.

The Jets, by contrast, are seeking to end years of futility. Their 5-12 record in 2024 marked a fifth straight season with double digit defeats and extended their playoff drought to nine years.

Glenn inherits a team desperate for direction, and Fields’ arrival offers at least the promise of a fresh start.

From a tactical perspective, Pittsburgh will lean on Rodgers’ quick release and decision-making to handle the Jets’ defensive pressure, while New York’s hopes rest on Fields’ ability to energise the offense after a dismal campaign last year.

Bookmakers have made the Steelers slight favourites at -2.5 on the spread, with the Over/Under set at 44.5 points. Rodgers’ experience and Tomlin’s consistency are seen as key factors, though some punters believe Fields could thrive against his old team.

“This matchup is all about revenge. Rodgers will want to show the Jets what they missed, while Fields has just as much motivation. The spread is close at -2.5, which reflects the uncertainty around both sides. Bettors are leaning Pittsburgh, but the Over 44.5 is also being backed, with both QBs expected to take chances downfield.”

With Rodgers back in New Jersey and Fields determined to impress, Steelers vs Jets has all the ingredients for one of the most intriguing Week 1 contests.