Sinner vs Alcaraz Live Stream and Expert View: US Open Final Set for Historic Showdown.

The world’s top two players will battle for glory at Flushing Meadows as Jannik Sinner faces Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open men’s singles final.

It is the third straight Grand Slam final between the pair in 2025, underlining their dominance in men’s tennis.

Not only is the trophy on the line, but the winner will also claim the world number one ranking, adding even more spice to an already historic encounter.

How to Watch Sinner vs Alcaraz

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

TV (UK): Sky Sports Tennis

Streaming: NOW TV, Sky Go

Sinner and Alcaraz have already shared the year’s biggest prizes. The Spaniard won the French Open in a five-set thriller over the Italian, before Sinner hit back at Wimbledon to capture his second career Slam. Their rivalry has redefined the sport, with this final marking the eighth consecutive Grand Slam title shared between them.

The betting markets are finely poised, with Sinner priced as a narrow favourite at 10/11, while Alcaraz is even money (Evens). It reflects the balance of power at the top of the game, where fine margins are proving decisive.

History on hard courts leans Alcaraz’s way. The Spaniard has won six of their eight meetings on the surface, and his form in New York has been imperious.

He has dropped serve just twice across the entire tournament and dismantled Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, allowing the 24-time Slam champion only one break opportunity.

Sinner, meanwhile, had to battle through discomfort in his semi-final against Felix Auger-Aliassime, but showed resilience to overcome an injury scare.

The Italian has been rock-solid all year, but whether he can maintain peak intensity across five sets against Alcaraz on hard courts remains the big question.

“This is the rivalry tennis has been crying out for — and once again, there’s almost nothing between them in the betting. Sinner is slight favourite at 10/11, but Alcaraz’s record on hard courts is a big factor. He’s in stunning form, losing just one of his last 36 matches since April. Punters are split, but the Over 4.5 sets market is seeing heavy backing because these two simply don’t do straight-set finals.”

With the US Open trophy, world number one ranking, and bragging rights on the line, the Sinner vs Alcaraz final promises to be another epic chapter in tennis’s greatest modern rivalry.