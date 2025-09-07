The new NFL season begins with one of the standout fixtures of Week 1 as the Green Bay Packers welcome the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field.

Kick-off comes on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:25 pm ET (9:25 pm BST) in front of a national audience.

How to Watch Packers vs Lions

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Kick-off Time: 4:25 pm ET / 3:25 pm CT / 1:25 pm PT / 9:25 pm BST

TV Channel (US): FOX

Live Stream (US): Fubo (free trial available)

Outside the US: NFL Game Pass via DAZN

The Lions arrive as defending NFC North champions after a stunning 15-2 campaign in 2024, finishing with the best record in the conference. Despite losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to the Bears, Detroit still boast one of the league’s strongest rosters, with Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery leading a powerful offense.

Green Bay also made the playoffs last year, sneaking into a wild card spot, but their recent struggles against Detroit are impossible to ignore.

The Packers have managed just one win in their last seven meetings with the Lions, including being swept home and away in 2024. With Jordan Love expected to return from a minor injury, Green Bay will need efficiency on offense and impact from new addition Josh Jacobs to compete.

The Packers’ defense has been bolstered by Micah Parsons, a huge signing that signals intent as Green Bay aim to reclaim NFC North supremacy.

Lambeau Field will be buzzing, and Matt LaFleur’s side knows a strong opening performance could shift momentum back in their favour after years of Detroit progress under Dan Campbell.

For Detroit, this is about proving they can continue to dominate the division even after coaching changes. Campbell’s squad no longer fear Lambeau, and their balance between explosive offense and disciplined defense makes them genuine Super Bowl contenders.

The Over/Under line is set at 47.5 points, reflecting the attacking talent on both sides.

Bookmakers have priced this as a close contest, with the Lions slight underdogs at 11/10 to win outright, while the Packers are narrow favourites at 4/5 with home advantage.

“Detroit have turned this rivalry on its head. They’ve won six of the last seven and look excellent value again at 11/10, especially with their offensive depth. Green Bay are stronger with Josh Jacobs in the backfield and Parsons on defense, but the Lions have the belief and weapons to spoil the Lambeau party. The Over 47.5 at 10/11 is also popular, with recent meetings showing plenty of points.”

With history, momentum, and bragging rights on the line, Packers vs Lions promises to be one of Week 1’s most dramatic contests.