Bills v Ravens live streaming details, including tv channel and how to watch live in the UK this evening.

The AFC’s two leading contenders faceoff in a blockbuster clash as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2025.



The primetime showdown will be a crucial early marker in the AFC title race, with both teams among the favourites to reach the Super Bowl.

How to Watch Ravens vs Bills

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Kick-off Time: 8:20 pm ET / 7:20 pm CT / 5:20 pm PT / 1:20 am BST (Monday)

TV Channel (US): NBC

Live Stream (US): Peacock, Fubo, Bet365 (UK)

Outside the US: NFL Game Pass via DAZN

The rivalry between these two has already provided fireworks. Baltimore blew away Buffalo 35-10 in the regular season last year, only for the Bills to exact revenge with a 27-25 playoff victory in the divisional round.

With both rosters strengthened in the offseason, another classic encounter is on the cards under the lights in Orchard Park.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen remains the focal point of their offense, and his connection with Stefon Diggs will again be pivotal.

Buffalo know the significance of this fixture, with a win not only boosting their record but also giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over Baltimore in the race for the AFC’s No.1 seed.

The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, enter the season with confidence after bolstering their backfield with the arrival of Derrick Henry.

Jackson’s dualthreat ability is a nightmare for defenses, though Henry’s workload could see the MVP quarterback used more conservatively as a rusher in key moments. Even so, Baltimore’s offense remains one of the league’s most explosive.

With attacking quality on both sides, the points total of 50.5 is drawing heavy interest from bettors backing the Over.

“This is the game of the week — two genuine Super Bowl contenders going toe to toe. The spread is tight at Bills -2.5, and that feels about right given home-field advantage. The total at 50.5 is the bet most punters are circling. With Allen and Jackson on the field, points are inevitable. I’d also look at both QBs in the anytime touchdown market — they’re always live threats near the goal line.”

With pride, playoff implications, and an early AFC tiebreaker all on the line, Ravens vs Bills promises to deliver one of the most explosive matchups of the season.