The return of Gogglebox has been met with a mixed reaction from fans, as Channel 4 introduced several new households to its Friday night hit.

While some viewers have welcomed the fresh faces, others have taken to social media to criticise the changes and call for the return of older favourites.

Among the new additions are Andrew and Alfie, whose age-gap immediately sparked debate online. Many viewers initially assumed the pair were father and son, only to be surprised to learn that they are in fact friends.

The revelation drew amused responses, but also highlighted how closely audiences scrutinise every detail of the Gogglebox line-up.

The new season has also faced criticism from sections of the fanbase who feel the changes have altered the show’s balance. Some described the latest recruits as “dreadful” and argued that the series works best when long standing households anchor the format.

Calls have grown for the return of much loved couples and families who had previously left the sofa.

Despite the backlash, Channel 4 has defended its decision to refresh the lineup, pointing out that the introduction of new families is a regular part of keeping Gogglebox vibrant and relevant.

The show has always blended established favourites with fresh perspectives, ensuring a mix of voices and reactions to the week’s television.

Media commentators noted that fan resistance to cast changes is nothing new for the series.

Previous shakeups have also been met with scepticism, only for new households to later become popular staples of the programme. Whether the latest additions will win over viewers remains to be seen.

Channel 4 will be hoping that the controversy does not dent Gogglebox’s ratings. The format remains one of the broadcaster’s most reliable performers, attracting strong audiences and generating buzz across social media every week.

As the new season continues, the focus will be on whether Andrew, Alfie and the other new families can settle into the nation’s Friday night routine. For now, however, the debate over the line-up shows just how passionately fans feel about the series that has become a cornerstone of Channel 4’s schedule.