Amazon MGM Studios has given a series order to a live action adaptation of Life Is Strange, bringing the critically acclaimed and award winning video game franchise to Prime Video.

The project will transport viewers back to Arcadia Bay, the fictional town where the games first captured the imagination of millions of players worldwide.

Life Is Strange was first released in 2015 by Dontnod Entertainment and Square Enix. The episodic game followed teenager Max Caulfield, who discovers she has the power to rewind time. Set against the backdrop of Arcadia Bay, the story explored themes of friendship, trauma, choice and consequence, with Max’s relationship with her best friend Chloe Price at the heart of the narrative.

The series received widespread acclaim for its emotional storytelling and innovative gameplay.

The live action adaptation is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios in association with dj2 Entertainment, the company also behind adaptations of Sonic the Hedgehog and Tomb Raider.

The project has been in development for some time, with fans speculating about how the rich, branching narratives of the games would translate to television.

Prime Video’s order marks one of the most high-profile attempts yet to bring Life Is Strange to screen. Earlier attempts at adapting the property had stalled, but the streamer’s backing ensures the franchise will finally get the treatment its devoted fanbase has long hoped for. The show is expected to stay true to the tone and emotional depth of the games while reimagining elements for a new medium.

Casting details have not yet been announced, but fans are already speculating about who could step into the roles of Max and Chloe. The chemistry between the two characters is widely regarded as central to the success of the franchise, and their portrayal will likely be key to the series’ reception.

The adaptation comes at a time when video game properties are increasingly sought after in Hollywood.

Following the success of HBO’s The Last of Us and Netflix’s Arcane, Prime Video will be hoping Life Is Strange can become a flagship title that appeals to both gamers and general audiences.

Amazon has yet to confirm a release date, but with the series now officially ordered, production is expected to begin in the coming months.