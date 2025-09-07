Falcons vs Buccaneers TV Channel, Live Stream and Odds: NFC South Rivals Set for Explosive Opener.

The new NFL season opens with a divisional battle as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game that could shape the NFC South title race from the very first week. Kick-off comes from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, on Sunday, September 7, 2025, with coverage starting at 1:00 pm ET (6:00 pm BST).

How to Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Kick-off Time: 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT / 10:00 am PT / 6:00 pm BST

TV Channel (US): FOX

Live Stream (US): Fubo (free trial available)

In the UK: NFL Game Pass via DAZN

Watch Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay LIVE stream with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Buccaneers arrive as defending four-time NFC South champions, aiming for a historic fifth consecutive crown. But the Falcons, who last won the division in 2016, have been edging closer.

They dominated this rivalry in 2024, sweeping Tampa Bay with two high-scoring wins — a 36-30 overtime thriller in October followed by another narrow triumph in November.

If recent history is any guide, points should flow.

The two teams combined for 123 points in their two meetings last season, scoring on over 52% of their possessions. Statistically, both sides lit up the scoreboard in 2024: Tampa Bay games averaged 741 yards combined per game (third-most in the NFL), while Atlanta contests averaged 715 yards (fourth-most).

Tampa Bay finished 10-7 to secure the division, but face a fresh set of challenges. Injuries are already hitting hard, with All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs sidelined with a knee problem and Chris Godwin expected to miss significant time with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who led the NFL in third-down efficiency last season, will need to lean on his quick release to counter Atlanta’s aggressive pass rush without Wirfs protecting his blindside.

For Atlanta, an 8-9 record last year ended in frustration as a late-season collapse cost them a playoff spot. Yet their dominance over Tampa in recent head-to-heads offers confidence. With a strong home-field advantage and a young roster hungry to end a seven-year playoff drought, this feels like a statement opportunity for Arthur Smith’s side.

Bookmakers see little between the teams, with the Falcons installed as slight home favourites at -1.5 on the spread.

The Over/Under is set at 48.5 points, reflecting the attacking firepower both franchises showcased last year.

“This is one of the toughest calls of the opening week. Atlanta’s dominance over Tampa last year, plus home advantage, just about makes them favourites. But even without Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield’s efficiency and the Bucs’ knack for grinding out divisional wins can’t be overlooked. The betting angle most punters are circling is the Over — with the way these two match up, another shootout feels likely.”

With divisional bragging rights on the line and playoff ambitions already at stake, Falcons vs Buccaneers looks set to provide fireworks in the opening week of the NFL season.