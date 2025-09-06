Davina McCall’s new BBC One dating series Stranded on Honeymoon Island suffered a major ratings blow last night, pulling in just 500,000 viewers.

The figure represents one of the lowest audiences ever recorded for the slot on the flagship channel, raising fresh questions about the show’s future.

The series, which launched last week with McCall at the helm, strands couples on a remote tropical island to test whether romance can blossom in extreme conditions. While billed as a bold new twist on the dating format, it appears to be struggling to connect with a primetime audience, especially when compared to rival offerings.

By way of contrast, ITV2’s Big Brother — hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best — regularly delivers higher numbers even on midweek eviction nights. The reality juggernaut continues to attract younger viewers in particular, suggesting that Stranded on Honeymoon Island may be struggling to find its place in an increasingly competitive market.

For McCall, the disappointing figures are a particular blow.

The presenter has long been associated with some of the UK’s biggest reality shows, from Big Brother to The Masked Singer. Many industry watchers feel she deserves a stronger vehicle than a series that appears to be underperforming so drastically.

The BBC had high hopes that the format would provide a new addition to its reality slate, building on the success of other stripped back relationship experiments.

With figures tumbling so early in the run, it may face an uphill battle to recover momentum.

Social media reaction has been mixed. While some viewers praised McCall’s hosting and the concept’s escapist appeal, others criticised the pacing and questioned whether the format offered enough originality to stand out in a crowded genre.

With several episodes still to air, BBC bosses will be monitoring the ratings closely to see whether word of mouth can help rescue the series.