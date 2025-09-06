The international break brings England back into focus as they take on Andorra in World Cup qualifying at Villa Park.

How to Watch England vs Andorra live stream

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Kick-off Time: 7:45 pm BST

TV Channels (UK): ITV1, STV

Live Stream (UK): ITVX, STV Player

On paper, it looks like a mismatch — Andorra are ranked 174th in the world — but England head coach Thomas Tuchel will want a sharper performance than the flat 1-0 win in the reverse fixture back in June.

England come into this one as overwhelming favourites, having opened qualifying with three straight victories.

Tuchel’s side are expected to extend that run before heading to Belgrade for a far sterner test against Serbia next Tuesday.

The German head coach has been rotating heavily, still finetuning his selections with an eye on next summer’s tournament in North America.

A strong start to the Premier League season means excuses about fatigue no longer apply, and fans will expect more energy and attacking fluency than seen in early summer, when England followed that narrow Andorra win with a 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal.

For Andorra, the task is as daunting as ever. They are still searching for their first win of the campaign and must rely on compact defending to keep the score respectable.

Anything other than a heavy defeat would be considered a success for the minnows, who rarely trouble Europe’s elite in competitive fixtures.

Unsurprisingly, bookmakers have priced England as long odds-on favourites to make it four wins from four in Group C. The handicap market offers more competitive prices, with England expected to win by at least three clear goals.

England will be expected to put on a show in front of the Villa Park crowd before their trip to Serbia. For Tuchel, the real challenge is less about the result and more about sharpening his squad and keeping momentum ahead of bigger tests to come.