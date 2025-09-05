Steve Clarke’s Scotland side face Denmark in Copenhagen tonight as they begin their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign in Group C. The match kicks off at 19:45 BST and will be shown live on BBC Two, with live streaming available on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Scotland v Denmark

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: BBC Two (UK)

Live stream: BBC iPlayer

Scotland are aiming to end a 28 year absence from the finals, having last appeared in France in 1998. Clarke admitted the gap has been “probably too long” and knows his future in charge could depend on leading the Tartan Army to next summer’s tournament.

His team arrive with mixed form, losing two of their last four games, but have shown resilience by winning their last three fixtures on foreign soil.

Denmark, managed by Brian Riemer, are targeting a third consecutive World Cup appearance for the first time in their history.

They boast an imposing home record, winning 11 of their last 12 matches in Copenhagen, and have not lost a World Cup qualifier at Parken Stadium since 2016. Recent friendly wins over Northern Ireland and Lithuania underline their momentum, while victories over Portugal in March and other strong showings since Euro 2024 add to their confidence.

Defender Andreas Christensen is set for his first appearance since Euro 2024, with Mads Hermansen and William Osula hoping to make senior debuts.

Clarke is expected to stick with a disciplined set-up, leaning on experienced figures such as Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn to try to frustrate the hosts and snatch a result.

The stakes are high in Group C, where automatic qualification places will be fiercely contested. With Denmark strongly fancied to progress, Scotland will look to start positively in what could prove a decisive campaign for Clarke and his squad.