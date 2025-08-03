Diego Simeone’s reworked Atletico Madrid side will take to the pitch at Estadio do Dragao this evening for their first pre season friendly, where they’ll face Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on SportTV1 or you can watch live with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Porto v Atletico match is at 3:00PM BST on August 2nd, Saturday.

Porto enter the game still smarting from another third place finish in the Portuguese league, their third straight year without a title.

After the domestic campaign wrapped, they were thrust straight into Club World Cup action, where they underwhelmed.

A pair of draws, a goalless stalemate with Palmeiras and a chaotic 4-4 thriller against Al Ahly followed by a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami saw them exit in the group stage.

The squad then went on a month long break and only recently returned to training.

Francesco Farioli’s side have since played a single friendly, edging out Twente 2-1, before kicking off their league season at home on 9th August to Vitoria Guimaraes.

Atletico Madrid are in a similar spot.

Diego Simeone’s side finished behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in La Liga once again, continuing a familiar pattern in Spain’s top flight.

Their Club World Cup campaign was mixed with a humbling 4-0 defeat to PSG was followed by a more solid showing with wins over Seattle Sounders and Botafogo.

Like Porto, they missed the knockout rounds, falling short on goal difference.

This match marks Atletico’s first official pre-season outing, with another friendly against Newcastle and a league opener against Espanyol to follow.