Premier League clubs AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United will be participating in a pre season friendly encounter as part of the Premier League Summer Series at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, Atlanta.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 7:00 pm BST on Sunday, 3 August 2025.

AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United will be facing off in a friendly encounter at the Premier League Summer Series, with the hopes of winning the tournament being held in the United States of America.

Bournemouth are sitting in second place in the points table of the Summer Series, three points behind Manchester United.

Starting off both their pre season and the Summer Series with wins over Hibernian and Everton respectively, the Cherries then slipped 4-1 to the Red Devils.

Andoni Iraola’s men now need to beat West Ham, and then hope that United fall to Everton, so that they get a shot at winning the competition, and gain some much needed momentum before the 2025-26 Premier League season commences in mid August.

With the departures of key players Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez, all eyes will now be on summer signings Djordje Petrovic and Adrien Truffert to make their mark in the team, and lead them to a successful season.

The scenario with the Hammers is more or less similar to that of the Cherries; West Ham are also now dependant on them winning against Bournemouth and Manchester United losing in the game against Everton, in order to have a chance of finishing at the top of the table.

The Hammers began their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 victory over GC Zurich, and then lost 2-1 to the Red Devils in their opening fixture of the Summer Series.

Graham Potter’s men managed a 2-1 win against Everton, and kept themselves alive in this pre-season friendly tournament.

While Mohammed Kudus left the London Stadium this summer, several new stars have joined the Hammers, including names like El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters. The signing of Jean-Clair Todibo was also made permanent.