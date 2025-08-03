La Liga side Girona FC will be playing a pre season friendly encounter against Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Estadi Montilivi.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Premier Sports 2 and the official channel of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wolves TV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off on Sunday, 3 August 2025 at 7:00 pm BST.

Girona have had quite a good pre-season up to now; they have won three out of the four matches they have played.

Girona started their campaign with a 5-0 thumping of Olot, followed by a victory in the Copa Catalunya final against Espanyol; the victory was achieved in a penalty shootout. These wins were followed by a 2-0 loss at the hands of Ligue 1 side Marseille, before the victory against Alaves.

The match against Wolves will be followed by another friendly against Serie A club Napoli, before Girona go on to face Rayo Vallecano in their first match of the 2025-26 La Liga season.

The club from Catalonia have made just two loan signings over the summer: Hugo Rincon and Thomas Lemar, and eyes will be on their respective performances.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers, the pre season has not gone as they would have wanted.

Wolves have failed to win any of the three fixtures they have participated in so far; they have suffered two losses, one each against Santa Clara and RC Lens, and have drawn the fixture against Stoke City.

Haunted by the departures of several key players including the likes of Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia, boss Vitor Pereira will be banking on the services of new signings Jørgen Strand Larsen, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias and David Møller Wolfe.

The match against Girona will be followed by one against Celta Vigo. Pereira’s men will then face Manchester City in their opening fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League.