Premier League clubs Everton and Manchester United will face each other in a pre season friendly encounter as part of the Premier League Summer Series at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and the official Manchester United channel, MUTV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match will kick off at 10:00 pm BST on Sunday, 4 August 2025.

Premier League club Everton will face off against fellow Premier League club Manchester United on the final match day of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series that is being played in the United States of America.

Everton began their pre season campaign with back to back losses against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers; their Summer Series is also not going as expected.

The Toffees have already lost their two fixtures up to now: one against Bournemouth and the other against West Ham United.

David Moyes’ men will be looking to register their first win of the summer against Manchester United before wrapping up their pre-season campaign with a fixture against Roma.

Their 2025-26 Premier League season will begin with a match against Leeds United.

Eyes will be on new signings Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers to make their marks in the fixture, and the ensuing season.

Manchester United, on their part, sit on top of the Summer Series points table after winning two games on the trot against West Ham United and Bournemouth, respectively.

Since starting the pre season with a stalemate against rivals Leeds United in Sweden, after a horrendous 2024-25 season, Ruben Amorim’s men have made some amends by displaying good football so far in the tournament.

The Red Devils will now be looking forward to the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season, set to commence in mid August with a match against Arsenal. But before that, they will have to wrap up the pre season with a fixture against Fiorentina following the one against Everton.

With the expected Red Devils debut of new signing Bryan Mbuemo to take place in this match, the eyes of both the audience and the critics will be on the performance of the young forward.