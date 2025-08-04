Premier League club Liverpool will be playing against Athletic Club Bilbao in their last two fixtures of the pre season at Anfield this evening.

Where to watch: There will be two matches played between Liverpool and Athletic Club Bilbao back to back on the same day. Both matches will be available for viewing live on LFCTV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The first match will kick off at 5:00 pm BST on Monday, 4 August 2025; the second at 8:00 pm BST on the same day.

Liverpool’s pre season campaign has not been very fulfilling; although they won the two fixtures, one each Preston North End and Yokohama Marinos FC, they also lost to AC Milan 4-2.

The defensive record of The Reds in this pre-season has not shown positive signs: they have not kept a clean sheet in any of the matches they have played.

The Reds attack has been very efficient, with Liverpool’s forwards scoring eight goals in these three games. Do they really need Alexander Isak?

Arne Slot’s men will now look to win these final two pre season fixtures against Athletic Club to gain positive momentum before their 2025-26 League title retention campaign begins in mid August against Bournemouth.

But before that, Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be playing a game to decide the winner of the 2025 F.A. Community Shield.

After winning their opening fixture of the pre season 1-0 against Ponferradina, Athletic Club Bilbao have since lost three games on the trot, and Ernesto Valverde’s men will surely be looking to end the summer on a high by beating Liverpool.

A win would surely act as a morale booster for the Basque side heading into the 2025-26 La Liga season.

Along with La Liga, the Spanish club will also be looking at performing well in the Champions League, to which they qualified after finishing fourth on the league charts in the 2024-25 season.

Valverde will be hoping that his players step up their game as the season gets underway.

After these fixtures against Liverpool, Athletic Club Bilbao will play against Premier League side Arsenal in the final of the Emirates Cup, and after that will be waiting for their first league match of the 2025-26 season, to be played against Sevilla.