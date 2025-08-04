Uganda and Algeria will go head to head in the first matchday of Group C at the African Nations Championship, setting the tone for what is expected to be one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

Also featuring Niger and South Africa, Group C offers little room for error, making a strong start crucial for all sides involved.

The match will kick off on Monday Sunday, 4 August 2025 at 18:00 pm BST.

Uganda enter the tournament opener in relatively positive spirits following a narrow 2-1 win over Senegal in their most recent friendly.

This victory has lifted hopes that the hosts can finally progress beyond the group stage, a barrier they’ve failed to break in each of their previous six CHAN appearances.

The team will also benefit from the support of a passionate home crowd, providing an extra boost in what promises to be a tightly contested fixture.

Uganda’s overall form remains a concern.

Aside from the win over Senegal, their recent record has been patchy, with two losses and a draw in their last three matches and just one goal scored across those games.

Possession is not Uganda’s strong suit, they often surrender control to their opponents, preferring to play on the break through long balls and fast transitions.

Defensively, they’ve struggled as well, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches.

Algeria come into the match with far greater pedigree and momentum.

They qualified for this tournament with a commanding 3-0 aggregate win over Gambia and were runners up in the 2022 edition, famously going through the entire tournament without conceding a single goal.

Their squad features players with experience at some of Europe’s top clubs, and their blend of defensive discipline and attacking quality makes them one of the favourites in Group C.

The Algerians’ build up to the tournament has been solid, with two friendly wins over Rwanda, a 4-3 defeat to Sweden, and a draw against Mauritania.

While they haven’t looked invincible, they’ve shown enough attacking promise to suggest they can break down Uganda’s vulnerable back line.

With only two teams progressing from the group, both sides will understand the importance of this opening clash but it’s Algeria who arrive better prepared, more balanced, and will look to take maximum points.