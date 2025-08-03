Cercle Brugge welcome Anderlecht to the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday, still searching for their first win of the new Belgian Pro League campaign.

After a flat goalless draw at newly promoted Dender on the opening weekend, the Green-Blacks face a far tougher challenge in one of the division’s title favourites.

New manager Onur Cinel has yet to spark a turnaround in fortunes for the home side.

After finishing last season strongly at home, Cercle’s lack of cutting edge up front remains a concern with fans.

Their pre season form was poor, and the attacking trio of Minda, Ngura, and Bayo has yet to convince.

With relegation flirtation still fresh in the memory, the pressure is on to make their home advantage count at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Anderlecht arrive in Bruges licking their wounds after a painful midweek Europa League exit at the hands of Swedish side Hacken.

A stoppage time penalty forced extra time in Gothenburg, and Besnik Hasi’s side ultimately lost on penalties after leading on aggregate for most of the tie.

Still, they began the league season in rampant fashion, demolishing Westerlo 5-2 to top the standings after round one and will be eager to continue that form.

While the hosts look to establish a new identity under their new head coach Cinel, Anderlecht will see this as a chance to bounce back swiftly from European disappointment and maintain early momentum in the Belgian Pro League.