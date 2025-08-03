Ajax welcome Monaco to the Johan Cruyff Arena as both sides continue their pre season campaigns with renewed ambition for the Eredivisie season ahead.

For Ajax, this summer represents a fresh chapter following the bitter disappointment of last term.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Ziggo Sport or you can watch live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Ajax v Monaco match is at 1:00PM BST on August 3rd, Sunday.

You can watch Ajax v Monaco LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Amsterdam club let slip a commanding nine-point lead in the Eredivisie title race, and the collapse ultimately cost them both silverware and stability.

Now under the leadership of Johnny Heitinga, the focus is on building a more resilient squad and ironing out the inconsistencies that plagued their previous campaign.

There have been glimpses of progress.

Ajax have looked sharp going forward in recent friendlies, with standout wins over Hibernian (6-3) and Celtic (5-1) showcasing their attacking firepower.

The 3-0 loss to Como exposed lingering issues at the back ,a concern Heitinga will be desperate to address before competitive fixtures begin.

Monaco arrive in Amsterdam buoyed by a positive finish to their 2024/25 campaign.

Adi Hutter guided the Ligue 1 side to a third place finish, securing a spot in the Champions League group stage with a clutch win over Lyon in the penultimate round.

Although a heavy defeat to Lens on the final day stung, Monaco’s overall trajectory remains upward.

The Monegasques have impressed in their summer outings, with victories over Cercle Brugge, Coventry and Torino, as well as a draw against Nottingham Forest, signalling strong preparation.

Hutter’s team are blending defensive stability with offensive flair, something they lacked in last season’s European play-off disappointment against Benfica.