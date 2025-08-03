Both still in search of their first victories in the 2025–26 Belgian Pro League season, Genk and Royal Antwerp meet at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Genk, known locally as “De Smurfen”, suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Club Brugge on the opening weekend.

After showing spells of control in midfield, they were undone by a late winner and will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans.

Genk head into today’s clash against Royal Antwerp with plenty of motivation to turn things around, having finished third in the Belgian Pro League last season.

That strong 2024–25 campaign raised expectations, with the club targeting an even closer title challenge against powerhouses like Union SG and Club Brugge this term.

A narrow opening-day defeat to Club Brugge has the side sitting 13th in the early 2025–26 standings.

Only Gent, RAAL La Louvière, and Westerlo are currently below them—hardly the start Genk had envisioned as they bid to cement themselves among Belgium’s elite.

A response will be expected at home, where Genk must begin laying the groundwork for another top three push.