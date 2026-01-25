Arsenal will aim to strengthen their grip on top spot in the Premier League when they host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with both clubs arriving in decent run of form.

The Gunners remain firmly in control of the title race despite being held to a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

That result, while not ideal, still saw Arsenal extend their advantage at the top of the table to seven points as rivals Manchester City and Aston Villa both dropped points in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta’s side have constructed their recent run of form on formidable defensive foundations, consistently grinding out results by the odd goal even when their attacking play has lacked its usual sparkle.

That grit as proven crucial throughout the campaign and will be tested once more against a Manchester United side arriving in north London with renewed confidence.

United come into the fixture buoyed by a sensational performance in their previous outing. Interim head coach Michael Carrick marked his first match in charge with a statement victory, as the Red Devils dominated Manchester City at Old Trafford to claim all three points in the Manchester derby.

The comprehensive win lifted the mood around Old Trafford and suggested the early signs of recovery following a difficult period. Carrick’s immediate influence was evident, with United pressing aggressively and displaying significantly improved organisation and cohesion throughout the team.

Sunday’s trip to the Emirates provides an immediate gauge of whether that momentum can be maintained.

Arsenal have been virtually impregnable at home this season, consistently dictating proceedings and restricting opponents to minimal opportunities. United will need to replicate their derby-day intensity while maintaining the defensive discipline required to contain the league leaders.

For Arsenal, another three points todayu will cement their position at the top of the table. Already holding a commanding seven point cushion, another victory would apply additional pressure on their nearest challengers and edge them closer to ending their lengthy wait for Premier League glory.

Manchester United will be looking to continue that foine form and show punters and fans that last weekend’s triumph was no flash in the pan.

A strong showing in north London would provide further evidence of progress under Carrick’s stewardship and inject fresh belief into their campaign as the season enters its the final third.