Everton and Leeds United will meet at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday evening with both sides buoyed by narrow victories that have lifted confidence ahead of what promises to be a keenly contested Premier League encounter.

How to watch Everton v Leeds Utd live streaming Everton v Leeds United kicks off on Monday evening at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. UK viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports subscribers can also live stream the game via the Sky Go app on smartphones, tablets and other compatible devices as part of their subscription.

Bet £10 Get £30 on Everton Leeds Utd tonight with Bet365 here Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required. #Ad

The Toffees head into the fixture on the back of an impressive 1-0 win away at Aston Villa last weekend, a result that demonstrated their capacity to compete against clubs challenging near the top of the table.

Sitting comfortably in 11th place with a seven point cushion over their Monday night opponents, Everton appear relatively secure in mid table as the season progresses.

Leeds United arrive at Goodison Park’s successor venue in buoyant mood following their own 1-0 triumph over Fulham at Elland Road.

A late winner secured maximum points and extended a promising run of form under Daniel Farke that has seen the Yorkshire club steadily distance themselves from the relegation battle after a challenging start to the campaign.

While the Whites remain just five points clear of the drop zone, recent performances suggest a team gathering momentum and growing in belief.

Their record over the past 10 matches features only one defeat, a dramatic 4-3 loss at Newcastle United decided by a stoppage time goal following a pulsating encounter.

Leeds’ recent fixtures have showcased their ability to compete with quality opposition.

Victories over Chelsea, hard earned draws against Liverpool on two occasions, and a creditable point at Manchester United have all contributed to rising confidence within the squad.

That sequence indicates Farke’s men possess the quality to pose serious problems for Everton on Monday night.

The visitors have also shown marked improvement on their travels in recent weeks.

Early season struggles away from home have been replaced by more resolute displays, with draws at Brentford, Sunderland and Liverpool since mid-December suggesting a shift in momentum as their Premier League campaign finds its rhythm.

Everton’s home form, by contrast, has been less assured. Injuries have disrupted their rhythm in recent weeks, and while the victory at Villa Park caught the eye, it represented only their second win in eight matches.

The Toffees are winless in four at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, a run that includes a 4-2 defeat to Brentford and a disappointing draw against bottom placed Wolves.

That patchy home record will provide encouragement to Leeds, particularly given the visitors’ growing attacking confidence and improved control in recent outings.

Their dominant performance against Fulham, where they outshooted Marco Silva’s side convincingly and limited their opponents to minimal opportunities highlighted the belief coursing through the squad.

With Everton seeking to consolidate their mid table standing and Leeds determined to continue pulling clear of danger, Monday’s fixture carries significant interest for both clubs.

Leeds’ current form suggests they can mount a genuine challenge for points, while Everton will be eager to deliver a response in front of their home crowd.