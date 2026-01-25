The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicks off 2026 in spectacular fashion this Saturday as Justin Gaethje faces Paddy Pimblett in an interim lightweight title bout headlining UFC 324 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Paddy Pimblett v Justin Gaethje live streaming UFC 324 takes place on Saturday, January 25, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UK and Irish viewers can watch the event live on TNT Sports Box Office, though the time difference means a late night is required to catch the action live.

What time does the Pimblett fight start?

The main event ring walks are expected around 4am GMT on Sunday morning for viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In Las Vegas, the main card is scheduled to begin at approximately 8pm Pacific Time, though exact timing will depend on the duration of the preliminary bouts.

The blockbuster matchup represents a career-defining opportunity for Liverpool’s Pimblett, who could become only the fourth British fighter to capture UFC gold.

Standing between him and history is Gaethje, one of the division’s most established competitors and a former title challenger renowned for his devastating knockout power and fan-friendly fighting style.

UFC 324 serves as the promotion’s first numbered event of the new year and arrives at a crucial juncture for the lightweight division.

With the undisputed championship picture temporarily stalled, the interim belt adds significant stakes to what promises to be an electrifying clash of styles and ambitions.

Gaethje brings experience and proven championship pedigree to the Octagon.

The American veteran has remained a fixture near the top of the lightweight rankings for years, building his reputation on relentless forward pressure, brutal finishing ability and a willingness to engage in the kind of high risk exchanges that have made him one of the UFC’s most popular attractions.

Pimblett arrives riding a wave of momentum and star power that has captured attention far beyond Britain’s shores.

The 29 year old has steadily ascended the rankings by blending dangerous submission skills with increasingly polished striking, all while cultivating a massive fanbase that has helped elevate his profile with each successive victory.

The T-Mobile Arena provides a fitting backdrop for the occasion. The Las Vegas venue has hosted some of the UFC’s most significant moments since welcoming UFC 200 in 2016, and Saturday night looks set to add another memorable chapter to that legacy.

With championship gold, divisional supremacy and international pride all hanging in the balance, UFC 324 promises to deliver a must watch start to the year.