Channel 5 & Acorn TV Order ‘The Reluctant Madame Blanc’, Sally Lindsay To Star

Channel 5 and Acorn TV have teamed together to order The Reluctant Madame Blanc, a six episode thriller series created by and starring Sally Lindsay. On this side of the pond, the series will initially air on Channel 5, before getting a second window on Acorn TV UK.

The Reluctant Madame Blanc follows Jean White (Sally Lindsay), a renowned and respected antiques dealer, running a successful business in leafy Cheshire with her husband, Rory. We meet Jean on a rainy morning in Manchester, overcome with grief as she learns that Rory has tragically died on his way home from their vintage treasure-trove stomping grounds in the South of France.

Things are about to take a darker turn for poor Jean when she discovers that along with her husband, all of their money has disappeared, their shop re-mortgaged to the hilt and their assets pawned off. With the final thousands in their joint account ironically spent on Rory’s funeral, Jean’s life is set adrift…until her solicitor informs her of one thing her beloved did not sell: their cottage in French antiques hub, Saint Victoire. And when Jean finds out that the lavish ring Rory was bringing back to her is nowhere to be found, she quickly realises something is amiss and does the first thing she can think of; arriving in Saint Victoire, will Jean get the answers she is searching for?

The Reluctant Madame Blanc is set up at Clapperboard and Saffron Cherry Productions. Lindsay co-wrote the series with Sue Vincent, who will also star in an as-yet unspecified role. Andy Morgan is the series producer, while Dermot Boyd is attached to direct. The executive producers are Catherine Mackin for Acorn TV, Mike Benson for Clapperboard and Caroline Roberts-Cherry for Saffron Cherry. This marks the latest collaboration between Channel 5 and Acorn TV after the two previously teamed together to commission a new take on Dalgiesh, which has Bertie Carvel attached to star in the titular role.

“Channel 5’s return to original Drama has been a great success, especially with Sally Lindsay starring in Cold Call in 2019, which was a real hit with our viewers”, said Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, ViacomCBS Networks UK. “With a brilliant creative team at the helm, I have no doubt that this series will also have viewers hooked from the very beginning, impatiently waiting for the mystery to unravel in Saint Victoire!”

While Creator and Lead Writer Sally Lindsay, Creative Director of Saffron Cherry, added: “I’ve always been fascinated by the worlds of antiques and Agatha Christie, so putting the two together and creating the world of St.Victoire with Sue has been an absolute joy. We are so excited to show the audience the stunning sunny locations and beautiful antiques cloaked in a veil of mystery and can’t wait for you to see what Jean unravels as she embarks on her new life in the sun.”