More4 Sets Premiere Date For ‘Outlander’ Season 4

The fourth season of Outlander will premiere on More4 on Thursday May 7th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Outlander spans the genres of romance, science fiction, history, and adventure in one grandiose tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743, where she is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened. When she is forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives. The series, which is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon and developed for television by Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore, is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan,

The show’s fourth season continues the story of time-traveling 20th century doctor Claire Fraser and her 18th century Highlander husband Jamie Fraser, as they try to make a home for themselves in colonial America. As Claire and Jamie build their lives together in the rough and dangerous back country of North Carolina, they must negotiate a tenuous loyalty to the current British ruling class, despite Claire’s knowledge of the American Revolution to come. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family. Meanwhile in the 20th century, things are complicated between Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton), Claire and Jamie’s daughter, and Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), the historian who helped Claire search for Jamie in the past. But when Roger and Brianna search for proof that Brianna’s parents reunited in the 18th century, a shocking discovery makes both of them consider following in Claire’s footsteps.

