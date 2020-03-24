Amazon Prime Video Poaches UK Rights To Hulu’s ‘Future Man’ In Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Future Man is switching broadcasters here in the UK. Amazon Prime Video UK has secured the rights to Hulu’s sci-fi series in a deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television.

The pick up comes after Syfy UK served as the UK broadcaster the show’s first two seasons. The first two seasons are now available to stream for UK Prime members, while the final season will premiere on Friday April 3rd – the same day it launches on Hulu state-side.

Created by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, Future Man tells the story of Josh Futturman, a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity. The comedy series is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television and stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson.

In the show’s final season, convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they’ve made along the way. The executive producers are Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver, Ben Karlin, Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Check out Hulu’s trailer for the final season below: