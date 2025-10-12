How to watch live football on tv today, including Scotland v Belarus live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

The Scotland vs Belarus World Cup Group C qualifier will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday, October 12, 2025, with kick off at 5pm. Fans can watch the match live and free on BBC Two.



Scotland are flying high at the moment and I’m feeling optimistic about our World Cup qualifying chances.

After taking seven points from our opening three games, we’re level on points with Denmark at the top of Group C and heading into Sunday’s clash with Belarus at Hampden Park full of belief.

With Denmark facing Greece, this feels like a huge opportunity for us to strengthen our grip on qualification.

The momentum is definitely with Steve Clarke’s side after that dramatic 3-1 comeback win over Greece on Thursday night. For a while, it looked like our World Cup dream was slipping away when we went a goal down with less than half an hour to play, but the team showed incredible character to turn it around and take all three points.

That win has us sitting second in the group on goal difference, and now the focus turns to making it four games unbeaten for the first time in a World Cup qualifying campaign since 2001.

We know there’s still a long way to go, with tricky games against Greece and Denmark still to come, but this is a chance we can’t afford to waste.

When I look back at the reverse fixture in Belarus just a few weeks ago, there’s plenty of reason to be confident. We completely controlled the match with 73 percent possession and came away with a comfortable victory.

Playing at Hampden in front of our home fans should only add to that advantage, and anything less than a win here would be a real disappointment.

As for Belarus, they’re coming into this one in dreadful form.

They were hammered 6-0 by Denmark on Thursday night and have now lost all three of their qualifiers, scoring only once and conceding thirteen. They’re bottom of Group C and desperate to avoid a fifth straight defeat, but given they haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last twenty World Cup qualifiers, that feels like a tall order.

I honestly can’t see anything other than a Scotland win. The players will still be buzzing from that comeback against Greece, and with Hampden behind them, this should be another night to remember. The belief in the squad is growing, and you can sense that qualifying for our first World Cup since 1998 is becoming a very real possibility.

For Belarus, pride is all they have left to play for, but for Scotland, this is about keeping the dream alive. If we perform with the same fight and determination we showed on Thursday, I’m expecting a comfortable and confident victory for the Tartan Army.