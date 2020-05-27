Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Agatha Raisin’ Season 3

The third season of Agatha Raisin will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday June 10th at 9pm with a double-bill, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by M.C. Beaton, Agatha Raisin follows PR guru Agatha Raisin, who gives up her successful career in London for a new “dream” life in the quiet village of Carsely, but soon becomes an amateur sleuth, entangled in mischief, mayhem and murder. The drama series is produced by Acorn Media Enterprises in association with Company Pictures and [email protected] and stars Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe), Mathew Horne (Gavin and Stacey), Matt McCooey (Doctors) and Katy Wix (Torchwood).

The third season will consist of adaptations of Agatha Raisin & The Haunted House, Agatha Raisin & The Deadly Dance, Agatha Raisin & The Love From Hell, and Agatha Raisin & The Pig That Turned. [email protected] TV’s Barry Ryan and David Walton return as series producers, while Acorn Media Enterprises boss Catherine Mackin and Company Pictures Michelle Buck are the executive producers. Sky One will be airing season three as eight hour-long episodes, rather than as four feature-length episodes.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.