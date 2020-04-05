5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘NCIS’ Season 15

The fifteenth season of NCIS will premiere on 5USA on Monday April 27th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Donald P. Bellisario & Don McGill, NCIS follows a team of investigators working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s (NCIS) Major Case Response Team, which is led by veteran Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios and stars Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette, David McCallum, Sean Murray, Rocky Carroll, Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama.

In the opening episode of the show’s fifteenth season, titled House Divided, two months after Gibbs and McGee were last seen fighting an elusive group of rebels in a Paraguay jungle, the NCIS team in D.C. tirelessly searches for their missing colleagues. Also, Vance and Torres are summoned to a congressional hearing regarding the fallout from the Paraguay mission. Margo Harshman returns as Delilah Fielding. Season 15 previously aired on this side of the pond on FOX UK.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.