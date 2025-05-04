Mark Williams remains one of the most enduring and respected figures in professional snooker.

Known for his laid-back personality and smooth cue action, the Welshman has built a career spanning over three decades at the top level. His achievements on the table have firmly cemented his place among the all-time greats of the sport.

Williams turned professional in 1992 and quickly made a name for himself with his composed style and clinical potting.

He won his first World Championship title in 2000, becoming the third Welsh player to claim the crown. He added two more world titles in 2003 and 2018, showing remarkable longevity and adaptability in an ever-evolving sport.

His resurgence in recent years has been one of the most talked-about stories in snooker. After a period where many questioned whether he could return to the top, Williams silenced critics by winning the World Championship at the age of 43. That victory came sixteen years after his previous world title and was widely regarded as one of the finest achievements of his career.

On the table, Williams is known for his relaxed approach and effortless shot-making. He has a reputation for playing without fear, often attempting audacious pots that few others would consider. This fearless mentality has made him a fan favourite, and his matches are often filled with memorable moments. His tactical knowledge and match experience give him an edge in close contests.

Away from the table, Williams has remained a down-to-earth and honest presence in the snooker world.

He often speaks candidly in interviews and has been praised for his sense of humour and authenticity. His popularity has only grown as fans appreciate his straightforward attitude and commitment to the game.

As he continues to compete against a younger generation of players, Williams shows no signs of slowing down.

His consistent performances in recent seasons prove that he still belongs at the highest level. Whether lifting trophies or offering entertaining post-match interviews, Mark Williams remains a key figure in the sport and an inspiration to players across generations.