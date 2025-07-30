Premier League clubs Manchester United and Bournemouth will be facing off against each other in the Premier League Summer Series that is being played in the United States of America.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

When to watch: The kick-off time of the match is at 2:30 am BST on Thursday, 31 July 2025.

The match will be held at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Manchester United started the Summer Series on a high; courtesy of a double strike from skipper Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils managed to prevail over fellow English outfit West Ham United.

Portuguese gaffer Ruben Amorim will look to take as much advantage as possible of the pre season to get his team to gel together and turn their fortunes around in a positive way once the 2025-26 Premier League season gets underway in mid-August.

Eyes will be on new signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha and how they perform in this pre season.

The Red Devils will, however, miss goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a hamstring injury.

Manchester United still have to face Everton after the fixture against Bournemouth. They will then return to England to wrap up the pre-season campaign with a match against Fiorentina.

Bournemouth also began the tournament with a 3-0 win against Merseyside club Everton, courtesy of goals by Phillip Billing, Dango Ouattara and Daniel Adu-Addei. New signings Djordje Petrovic and Adrian Truffert were handed their debuts in the fixture against Everton.

Andoni Iraola’s men will be looking to stamp their authority in this fixture against United before wrapping up their US tour with the game against the Hammers.

They then return to their home to face La Liga club Real Sociedad in their final fixture of this pre season.