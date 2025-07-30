Premier League club Aston Villa and Major League Soccer club St. Louis City will be taking on each other in a pre-season encounter at the home of the American outfit, Energizer Park in Missouri.

Where to watch: The match will be available for viewing live on Aston Villa's official channel VillaTV in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The kick off time of the match is at 1:30 am BST on July 31, Thursday.

As part of their pre-season campaign in the United States of America, Premier League side Aston Villa will be playing at the Energizer Park against American side St. Louis City.

This pre-season has been far from fulfilling for the club from Birmingham. Villa lost their opening game of the pre-season to Walsall, then they travelled to Germany and lost again to German third-tier side Hansa Rostock.

The second was a bitter defeat for the Lions, having lost 3-0 to a side without top flight experience.

After several first team stars rejoined the team, the Lions have seen a change in fortunes; they drew the game against Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2, with goals by Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, cancelled by strikes by Elye Wahi and Ebu Bekir Is.

The match against St. Louis City will be Villa’s penultimate fixture; they will face Nashville at the end, before departing to England to complete their pre-season campaign before the 2025-26 Premier League season commences in mid-August.

St. Louis City are in a terrible run of form coming into this one. They have lost five out of their last six fixtures in the MLS Western Conference.

With only LA Galaxy placed below them in the standings, St. Louis will possibly miss out on the MLS playoffs.

The recent record of the American outfit is shambolic; they have won just two out of their last twenty league fixtures.

Interim manager David Critchley has been unable to turn the fortune of the team around; it does not seem probable that St. Louis will be able to register a victory against a top European club until and unless drastic measures are taken.

Taking into account recent forms and results, a win for Aston Villa or a draw seems to be on the cards, unless St. Louis City step up their game.