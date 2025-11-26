Premier League side Arsenal and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich lock horns against each other at the Emirates Stadium in a league phase fixture of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

When to watch: The match between Arsenal and Bayern Munich is set to kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, 26 November 2025.

The Emirates Stadium will be the site of an intense league phase encounter of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League when the Gunners host the Bavarians at their London home.

The Gunners have been brilliant on both the domestic and European fronts this season; Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League points table with a 6-point lead over Chelsea, and have won all four of their UEFA Champions League fixtures so far, scoring 11 goals in the European competition, while conceding zero.

The home record of Mikel Arteta’s men is nothing short of phenomenal; the Gunners will enter the fixture against the Bavarians looking to register their 16th straight home win in the preliminary stages of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich have also been in impeccable form this season; the Bavarians are currently on top of the league phase table, courtesy of their excellent firepower and the magic of a certain Michael Olise. Like their opponents on Wednesday, Vincent Kompany’s men have also won all of their UCL fixtures till now, and will surely want to maintain this perfect streak against Arsenal.

Bayern Munich have also been on an exceedingly brilliant run on the domestic front; the Bavarians are yet to lose any match in any competition this season. Their solitary draw came against Union Berlin; the match yielded a score card showing 2 goals to each team.

The match surely promises to be a hugely entertaining affair, with the defensive solidity of the Gunners going up against the firepower of the Bavarians. As such, a draw seems to be the possible outcome of the fixture.