‘Alma’s Not Normal’ Picked Up To Series At BBC Two

After airing the broadcast pilot earlier this month, BBC Two has handed out a series order to Alma’s Not Normal. The show’s first season will consist of six episodes, with one of said episodes being the pilot.

Alma’s Not Normal follows Alma as she tries to get her life back on track following a recent break-up. But with no job, no qualifications and a rebellious streak a mile wide, it’s not going to be easy. Meanwhile her mum, who is battling a heroin addiction, has been sectioned for arson and her vampish Grandma Joan wants nothing to do with it.

The comedy, which was created by Sophie Willan, is produced by Expectation and stars Sophie Willan, Siobhan Finneran, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jayde Adams and James Baxter. “I’ve been overwhelmed by the fabulous response to the pilot and I’m so excited to be developing the series!”, Wilan said in a statement. “I’ve already been using the lockdown as a chance to get cracking so I’m just pleased to have the official go ahead! I can’t wait to get it made and share the world of Alma with everyone!”

“Alma’s Not Normal landed so wonderfully formed with its distinctiveness, heart on sleeve charm, sparky humour and knockout cast”, commented the BBC’s Controller of Comedy Commissioning Shane Allen. “Sophie’s raw honesty, eye for characterisation and comedic insouciance have resulted in a cracking show bursting with potential. We just couldn’t resist a series and hope it does the memory and spirit of Caroline Aherne very proud.”

While Nerys Evans, Expectation’s Creative Director for Comedy, added: “It’s been such a pleasure working with Sophie on Alma’s Not Normal, she’s innately funny and has such a unique outlook on life. Her writing is so authentic and intelligent; in just one episode she has created such a fully formed world. Her characters are beautifully observed and often flawed and sometimes challenging, but Sophie’s humour allows her to explore some really difficult subjects. I can’t wait to see how the story unfolds across a series as she’s bursting with brilliant ideas.”