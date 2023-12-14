Home - News - Zrinjski v Aston Villa live streaming, tv channel, how to watch from kick off

Where to watch the Europa League Conference match between Zrinjski Mostar and Aston Villa, including information on the kick off time, TV broadcast schedule and live stream news.

Aston Villa is set to travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina for a match against Zrinjski Mostar later this evening, where securing a draw would confirm their spot in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

While Aston Villa has already clinched their place in the knockout rounds, Zrinjski Mostar will be competing for honor, as they have been eliminated from contention with one game remaining.

Where to watch the Villa game?

The match is live streaming on TnT Sports network in the United Kingdom early this evening (kick off is 5.45PM), as they have the broadcast rights to the European matches.

You can alternatively use Bet365’s Europa League in play service.

Aston Villa to concede

Aston Villa has already secured their place in the knockout stages but has yet to clinch the top position in their group. While earning a point would guarantee this, even a loss might suffice.

Their opponents from Bosnia, Zrinjski Mostar, will be exiting the continental competition after this encounter, and are likely to be motivated to end their campaign positively.

Although Aston Villa is notably stronger when playing at home, they are still expected to outclass Zrinjski on their travels.

Maintaining a clean sheet might be challenging, particularly if Unai Emery decides to rotate the squad, as anticipated.

Villa has not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five away games so it may be worth backing the Aston Villa to win and both teams to score.