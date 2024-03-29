Home - News - Wrexham v Mansfield : TV Channel, live streaming, where to watch

Wrexham take on Mansfield – read about where to watch on TV and stream options.

League Two leaders Mansfield Town make the trip to the Racecourse Ground for a huge top-of-table showdown against third-placed Wrexham on Good Friday.

Both teams are in contention for automatic promotion, with Mansfield currently leading the way in the League Two standings and Wrexham three points behind in third place.

TV Channels and live streams available

This crunch League Two encounter is broadcast on the Sky Sports Football channel in the UK. Kick off time for the game is at 3PM.

Bet365 also have a live in play service from the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

*To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. *Geo Restrictions Apply. Registration Required.18+ begambleaware #ad

Wrexham’s restoration to the English football league has been nearly flawless so far this season, with the club losing just nine of their 39 fourth-tier games to date, putting them in a strong position moving into the final stretch.

The Red Dragons are on track to make it back-to-back promotions under the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ownership, and a win today would be a significant step in that direction as they have a chance of ending the Easter weekend in second place if Stockport County also drop points.

Mansfield, on the other hand, would be looking for a win that would open up a significant enough gap between themselves and the chasing promotion pack at the top.

The visitors have had a bit of a hiccup in recent weeks, winning just half of their past eight games since a 9-2 drubbing of Harrogate in February, losing three times in that run.

They played out an underwhelming 1-1 draw at home to relegation-strugglers Colchester United over the weekend, but cruised to a 5-1 win over Bradford City in their last away fixture.

*Using Bookmaker/Affiliate links on tvwise.co.uk may earn us a commission, at no additional cost to you. 18+ only. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. For more information, visit begambleaware.org.