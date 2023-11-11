Home - News - Wolves v Spurs : Live streaming options from early kick off

Saturday’s lunch time kick off sees Tottenham Hotspur take a visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EPL.

Gary O’Niel’s team felt hard done by a contentious penalty decision in their recent fixture, which contributed to Wolves securing just a single point from the possible six, especially after Ollie Norwood’s last-minute penalty steered the team to an unwelcomed return to Black Country without any points.

Wolves tend to perform better against teams that favor ball possession, especially when playing at home.

They are one of only two clubs to have defeated Manchester City in the league this season and have also managed to gather points in their recent matches against Aston Villa, Bournemouth, and Newcastle.

Where to watch Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur

The match will be broadcast in the UK via TnT Sports channel. A subscription will be required to access the stream. Kick off is at 12:30PM.

Alternatively can also go live with Bet365.

Facing Tottenham next, the challenge intensifies with a significant number of key players missing, including their leading playmaker, James Maddison.

Securing a victory at Molineux is not a guaranteed outcome for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham’s recent 4-1 defeat to Chelsea was a highlight fixture of the season for its entertainment value, but it also left the team with a worrying injury and suspension list.

This situation, however, has only increased the potential returns for betting on Ange Postecoglou’s team as they prepare for the early match against Wolves.

The home team is coming off a loss to Sheffield United, and despite Tottenham’s current challenges, their talent-laden squad, featuring key players like Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, and Guglielmo Vicario, suggests they could have the upper hand.